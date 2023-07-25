Arinco launches in New Zealand with Daniel Lund at the helm

Daniel Lund (Arinco) Credit: Supplied

Australian specialist Microsoft partner Arinco has expanded into New Zealand with Daniel Lund appointed as New Zealand general manager.

Lund was previously senior customer success manager at Microsoft New Zealand and has also held roles in management consulting and technology at Accenture, Fronde and Deloitte.

Arinco plans to “rapidly” build the local team to bring its AI and cloud migration solutions to the local market.

“We have made a strategic hire, to ensure the success of our New Zealand business,” said Chris Padgett, director and co-founder of Arinco.

We are very excited to be welcoming Daniel Lund who will drive business growth and AI and cloud adoption for our New Zealand customers.”

Arinco was recently announced Microsoft Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Azure partner of the year, recognising its 'Azure Done Right' solution that is setting customers up with strong foundations enabling resilient future-ready businesses across the A/NZ region.

Arinco’s entry outlined an impressive portfolio of work with the company on track to reach 65 million in Azure cloud registrations this financial year.

Part of the expansion will be preparing customers to make the most of the new Microsoft data centre region in New Zealand.



“The arrival of hyperscale cloud in Aotearoa, including our own data center region opening next year, is set to massively accelerate growth and innovation as customers take advantage of efficiencies, scale and low-latency, and greater access to new tools such as AI,” said Vanessa Sorenson, Microsoft NZ managing director and A/NZ chief partner officer.

“Having cloud partners like Arinco investing in helping local businesses make the most of those opportunities is fantastic. This is exactly what we need to help Aotearoa super-charge its digital economy.”

