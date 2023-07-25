Fed unveils ‘screen scraping’ alternative with new CDR rules

Comes ahead of potential regulation of sharing private data with third parties.

Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones Credit: ALP

The Federal Government has released new Consumer Data Right (CDR) rules aimed at eradicating the practice known as ‘screen scraping’.

Due to come into law in December 2023, the enhancements to current CDR rules are designed to prevent Australian businesses from using an automated process to collate content from a website or app and sharing it with third parties.

Known as screen scraping, the practice involves taking snapshots of data on a display, such as log-in details, for use somewhere else.

The new CDR rules come ahead of an independent statutory review into CDR that recommended that screen scraping be banned where CDR is a viable alternative.

Later this year the government will be consulting with stakeholders to determine options to regulate screen scraping.

“Creating a safer channel for small businesses’ data also protects their customers, and this builds on the work the Government is doing to fight scams and fraud, including the establishment of a new and world-leading National Anti-Scams Centre,” said Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones.

According to Jones’ office, these changes “will support business consumers to access better advice more efficiently, promote flexibility, and free up businesses to invest in innovation and improve product offerings to consumers”.

The Consumer Data Right regime, introduced in late 2017, is designed to give consumers greater access to and control over their data, a factor the government hopes will lead not only to better prices for customers but also more innovative products and services.

The Australian and Competition Commission (ACCC) and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) released a new Compliance and Enforcement Policy (PDF) for the Consumer Data Right in 2020.








