North Lakes labelled Queensland’s fastest-growing tech suburb

Queensland’s North Lakes has been labelled as the state’s fastest-growing tech suburb, shooting up a significant 2,900 per cent, from over 20 jobs a decade ago to 600.



This is according to industry body the Tech Council of Australia’s Queensland Tech Jobs Opportunity report, which claimed that the whole Southeast Queensland region is where the fastest growing regions are for tech jobs in the state.

“Queensland’s technology sector is a crucial driver of the state’s economy, employing over 140,000 tech workers,” the report stated. “This figure is expected to grow to 185,000 by 2030, making it three times larger than Queensland’s agricultural industry today.”

Additionally, it also said most of the fastest growing regions are outside of inner city Brisbane, in areas such as Logan, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast. That being said however, over the last 10 years, 10,000 new tech jobs were created in the Inner Brisbane area alone.

Following North Lakes was Jimboomba in second and Southport in third, the report claimed.

After the top three came Caboolture, Surfers Paradise, Ormeau – Oxenford, Bald Hills – Everton Park, Noosa, Robina and Springfield – Redbank.

Growth in tech jobs in Queensland have been growing considerably faster overall compared to other occupations in the state since 1985, the body also claimed. From the mid 80’s to the mid 90’s, tech jobs were in what the report referred to as the “Stealth mode” phase, growing 1.3 times faster than overall jobs.

From 1995 to 2005, tech jobs then entered their “Uptick” phase, increasing at a rate of 1.6 times. The period from 2005 to 2020 was then labelled the “Tearaway” phase, increasing by four times. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit from 2020 to 2023, which resulted in the “Going for Gold” phase, when jobs grew five times faster than other occupations.

While this is a considerable leap over the last 38 years, on a micro level jobs aren’t moving as fast, with job advertising website SEEK’s latest Employment Report finding that during June, Queensland was the loss leader for IT job advertisements with a decline of 8.5 per cent month-on-month.