Home Affairs seeks partner support for telco tech test lab

For an initial period of two years.

Credit: Photo 182391789 | 5g Tower © Iuri Gagarin | Dreamstime.com

The Department of Home Affairs is seeking hardware and software engineers to run and maintain a testing lab for emerging telecommunications technologies for two years.



Named the ‘Secure G’ Connectivity Test Lab, the Department said the facility is aimed at testing the security and interoperability the equipment, protocols, standards and software used in 5G and other emerging technologies, like open radio access networks (open RAN), according to request for tender (RFT) documents submitted to AusTender.

Home Affairs is looking for a service provider to design, establish and run the test lab for an initial two years, with a monthly report provided to the Department on activities and results, as well as providing upgrades and improvements to the lab.

In addition to testing 5G and open RAN, the lab is also expected to prepare for the security needs of 6G and other next generation technologies, as well as support and align with “likeminded partners’ efforts overseas”.

Home Affairs claims the test lab will support telco supply chain diversification and lower the barrier of entry for new providers to enter the local market, with it being available to be used by telco industry vendors, service providers and research organisations.

The notion behind the test lab was formed through a scoping study by Home Affairs in 2022, followed by market research in 2023.

Interested parties have until 14 August to provide a submission to the tender.