Telstra to cut over 450 employees following business ‘reshape’

Telstra is set to make around 472 employees redundant, most of which are within its enterprise team.

According to a Telstra spokesperson, the reduction would come following proposed changes to address impacts from existing legacy products and services, as well as gaining efficiencies from increased digitisation, automation and new technology.

“These are critical for us to remain competitive and achieve our customer ambitions,” the spokesperson said.

The reduction in jobs was framed as the telco continuing to “reshape our business so that we remain competitive, efficient as well as effective in the way we work”.

In addition to the reduction, Telstra is also set to create new roles, which will result in the net reduction of around 472 jobs. ARN understands this would take place for the most part in the 2024 financial year.

It is also understood that Telstra will attempt to find different roles for affected employees. For those that do leave, they will receive a redundancy package and support services.

“Decisions like this are always difficult. We know and feel the personal impact on our people and their families,” the spokesperson added.

The net reduction in headcount comes months after its half-yearly results for the 2023 financial year were released in February, which had the telco post a total income increase by 6.4 per cent and profit by 25.7 per cent.

At the time, Telstra CEO Vicki Brady said the first half of FY23 saw the company achieve strong growth, as well as made progress on its T25 strategy, which aims to slash $500 million in cost reductions.