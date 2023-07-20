Menu
Multimedia Technology moves into wearables with RealWear deal

Multimedia Technology moves into wearables with RealWear deal

Covers its product portfolio, including devices and accessories.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Mark Eichler (Multimedia Technology)

Mark Eichler (Multimedia Technology)

Credit: Multimedia Technology

Multimedia Technology (MMT) has moved into the wearable devices space through the signing of a distribution deal with RealWear.

RealWear’s main product range are head-mounted devices which offer hands-free access to information that target the manufacturing, logistics and field services industries, among others.

Under the agreement, MMT will offer RealWear’s product portfolio, including the RealWear Navigator 520, RealWear Navigator 500, and RealWear HMT-1Z1 devices, as well as a range of 73 accessories and relevant software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions.

In addition, MMT is looking for resellers to join RealWear’s partner program, which provides comprehensive support and advantaged pricing options.

“RealWear's products perfectly align with our vision of catapulting our customers into the forefront of technological advancements, empowering them to streamline operations, enhance safety measures and skyrocket overall productivity," said MMT’s purchasing manager Mark Eichler.

The distributor added that RealWear’s portfolio with its “rugged design and reliable performance” aligns in particular to its Toughbook solutions it already provides, claiming that they are an “ideal complement”.

MMT’s deal with RealWear comes months after it scored the Australian distribution rights for Nvidia’s suite of graphic processing units (GPU) and networking products back in February.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Multimedia TechnologyRealWear

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 