Multimedia Technology moves into wearables with RealWear deal

Mark Eichler (Multimedia Technology) Credit: Multimedia Technology

Multimedia Technology (MMT) has moved into the wearable devices space through the signing of a distribution deal with RealWear.



RealWear’s main product range are head-mounted devices which offer hands-free access to information that target the manufacturing, logistics and field services industries, among others.

Under the agreement, MMT will offer RealWear’s product portfolio, including the RealWear Navigator 520, RealWear Navigator 500, and RealWear HMT-1Z1 devices, as well as a range of 73 accessories and relevant software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions.

In addition, MMT is looking for resellers to join RealWear’s partner program, which provides comprehensive support and advantaged pricing options.

“RealWear's products perfectly align with our vision of catapulting our customers into the forefront of technological advancements, empowering them to streamline operations, enhance safety measures and skyrocket overall productivity," said MMT’s purchasing manager Mark Eichler.

The distributor added that RealWear’s portfolio with its “rugged design and reliable performance” aligns in particular to its Toughbook solutions it already provides, claiming that they are an “ideal complement”.

MMT’s deal with RealWear comes months after it scored the Australian distribution rights for Nvidia’s suite of graphic processing units (GPU) and networking products back in February.