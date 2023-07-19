Orro launches National Cyber Defence Centre

Brings together more than 80 security analysts, penetration testers, incident responders, and security consultants.

Rodd Cunico (Orro Group). Credit: Orro

IT services provider, Orro has brought together more than 80 cyber professionals in launching its National Cyber Defence Centre (NCDC).

The centre integrates existing Security Operations Centres (SOC) in Sydney, Brisbane, and the UK bringing together a team of more than 80 security analysts, penetration testers, incident responders, and security consultants.

Beyond cybersecurity, the NCDC offers access to experts in network security, architecture, engineering, and design across Orro.

Operating as a single team, the NCDC is strategically located between Orro’s security hubs in Sydney and Brisbane, complemented by on-the-ground resources in Melbourne and Perth.

To support the Australian-based team, Orro established a contingent of cyber security analysts in the United Kingdom to provide 24/7 follow-the-sun coverage.

Orro CSO Rob Merkwitza said it was taking a slightly different approach to providing a normal SOC, with its focus on creating a fusion across the operational and technical components and capabilities picked up via its eSecure and RIOT acquisitions.

“The cyber security capabilities that Orro has acquired is really significant and puts us on the map in terms of how we compete against anyone else in the market,” Merkwitza said.

On top of this, Orro has also launched a new capability in providing Enhanced Managed Access (Wi-Fi and switching) services.

The solution uses artificial intelligence, enhancing Orro’s network management platform, One Touch Control (OTC), to provide proactive and predictive monitoring of access networks.

"We are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology, and this new capability represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide reliable, secure, and efficient network management solutions,” Orro CTO Michael van Rooyen said.

Orro officially came together two years ago following the merger of a number of IT companies. The organisation has since ballooned to 515 staff catering and more than 750 customers including Australia Post, QBE, Sunshine Private Hospital and Flight Centre.

Orro has also landed a multimillion-dollar project in conjunction with the Federal government, West Australian state government and Catholic Education WA to design and deploy the Indigenous Radio Network initiative. The aim is to provide remote communities with internet access.

Building Orro

During the company’s journey, Orro CEO Rodd Cunico explained its “Horizon One” strategy, which ended on 30 June, to develop the foundations of a ‘full stack IT services’ organisation creating capability across digital networks, digital infrastructure such as cloud, collaboration and cyber security.

“The assets that we’ve acquired have really enabled us to build that out,” he said.

As of 30 June, Cunico revealed the company achieved $180 million in revenue, exceeding its set goal of $150 million, with two thirds of this representing recurring revenue.

During its five-year journey towards creating and operating Orro, Cunico said it has achieved 23 per cent compound annual growth.

Another element of its Horizon One plan was to also build the right corporate structure, culture, systems, platforms and customer experience, Cunico said.

“We’re really proud of what we've achieved and we've got the business in a really nice place, set up to expand going forward,” he said.

Recently Orro attracted $150 million investment from Macquarie to support future innovation and expansion activity.

Cunico hinted there were more acquisitions on the cards as it aims to become the "most respected ICT organisation."

“Not necessarily the largest or the most profitable, but the most respected. That’s the basis we’ve been really focused on in what we’re trying to build,” he said.