Menu
Wavelink ramps up Fortinet partner benefits

Wavelink ramps up Fortinet partner benefits

Launches Accelerator and new version of Forinet’s discontinued Boost program.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Nicholas Touzeau (Wavelink)

Nicholas Touzeau (Wavelink)

Credit: Wavelink

Wavelink has launched two incentives for its Fortinet partners in Australia. 

The value-added distributor has announced the Fortinet incentive schemes Accelerator 3.0 and Turbo Boost, which aim to further strengthen the partnership between Wavelink and its partners. 

Accelerator 3.0 is targeted at Fortinet Advocate and Select partners for orders placed between $10,000 and $50,000 in value.  

According to Wavelink, the incentive aims to reward sales representatives who actively engage with Wavelink and transact more frequently. 

Accelerator 3.0 builds on its predecessor, Accelerator 2.0, by expanding the maximum deal value. This means sales representatives can now earn up to $1,500 per quarter through the program. 

Turbo Boost, meanwhile, is a new version of Fortinet’s discontinued Boost program and is now available exclusively through Wavelink. This incentive targets all Fortinet partner levels, including Advocate, Select, Advanced and Expert, with deals valued over $50,000 being eligible. 

Additional benefits of deal registration include a favourable pricing structure and a designated period to close the sale during which competitors are prohibited from negotiating a similar deal with the lead, Wavelink added. 

“Wavelink is excited to introduce these new initiatives for our Fortinet partners. Accelerator 3.0 and Turbo Boost demonstrate Wavelink’s commitment to providing our partners with unmatched support and recognition for their hard work and outstanding efforts,” said Nicholas Touzeau, sales director for Wavelink Australia and New Zealand. 

“The organisation believes these incentives will not only drive more engagement with Wavelink but also foster increased loyalty and sales performance among our valued partners.” 

The deal follows the announcement of Wavelink’s extended distribution agreement with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) earlier this month for technical resources, training programs and support services. 

Last year, the distributor also signed a distribution agreement with Swiss smart data capture software vendor Scandit.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Fortinetwavelink

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 