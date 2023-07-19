Wavelink ramps up Fortinet partner benefits

Launches Accelerator and new version of Forinet’s discontinued Boost program.

Nicholas Touzeau (Wavelink) Credit: Wavelink

Wavelink has launched two incentives for its Fortinet partners in Australia.

The value-added distributor has announced the Fortinet incentive schemes Accelerator 3.0 and Turbo Boost, which aim to further strengthen the partnership between Wavelink and its partners.

Accelerator 3.0 is targeted at Fortinet Advocate and Select partners for orders placed between $10,000 and $50,000 in value.

According to Wavelink, the incentive aims to reward sales representatives who actively engage with Wavelink and transact more frequently.

Accelerator 3.0 builds on its predecessor, Accelerator 2.0, by expanding the maximum deal value. This means sales representatives can now earn up to $1,500 per quarter through the program.

Turbo Boost, meanwhile, is a new version of Fortinet’s discontinued Boost program and is now available exclusively through Wavelink. This incentive targets all Fortinet partner levels, including Advocate, Select, Advanced and Expert, with deals valued over $50,000 being eligible.

Additional benefits of deal registration include a favourable pricing structure and a designated period to close the sale during which competitors are prohibited from negotiating a similar deal with the lead, Wavelink added.

“Wavelink is excited to introduce these new initiatives for our Fortinet partners. Accelerator 3.0 and Turbo Boost demonstrate Wavelink’s commitment to providing our partners with unmatched support and recognition for their hard work and outstanding efforts,” said Nicholas Touzeau, sales director for Wavelink Australia and New Zealand.

“The organisation believes these incentives will not only drive more engagement with Wavelink but also foster increased loyalty and sales performance among our valued partners.”

The deal follows the announcement of Wavelink’s extended distribution agreement with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) earlier this month for technical resources, training programs and support services.

Last year, the distributor also signed a distribution agreement with Swiss smart data capture software vendor Scandit.