Mantel Group taps watchTowr for A/NZ pen testing

Mantel Group taps watchTowr for A/NZ pen testing

Follows creation of dedicated cyber unit.

Adam Durbin (Cyber@Mantel)

Mantel Group has partnered with Singapore-headquartered penetration testing company watchTowr. 

The Melbourne-headquartered consultancy will now offer automated continuous penetration testing to customers in Australia and New Zealand. 

According to Mantel Group, the watchTowr platform enables organisations to continuously test their cyber security defences with attack tactics and techniques, “mimicking the persistence and aggression of real-world attackers”. 

The partnership ramps up Mantel Group’s security expertise, having established a dedicated cyber security team under the leadership of Adam Durbin last November.

“We know cyber teams in Australia and New Zealand are under increasing pressure facing a growing number of sophisticated attacks against their organisations, so we’re always evaluating new technologies that can help them,” said Durbin, CEO of cyber at Mantel. 

“watchTowr is a great example of a company disrupting the traditional penetration testing model, with a cloud-based solution that can be easily integrated into existing security processes and up and running in minutes." 

According to Mantel Group, the company has been working on security consulting projects since its inception and has projects ranging from advisory and vulnerability remediation, cloud hardening, DevSecOps and compliance with a team of more than 35 security staff. 

“Penetration testing once or twice a year is no longer enough. watchTowr’s attack surface management and continuous automated red teaming technology make it incredibly easy for organisations to rapidly uplift their security posture, without the associated cost,” said Benjamin Harris, founder and CEO watchTowr. 


