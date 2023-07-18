CyberCX puts skills on show in Network Ten’s Hunted

Jason Edelstein (CyberCX) Credit: Supplied

CyberCX has put its skills on show again as the cyber security team on Network Ten’s reality TV show Hunted Australia.



First aired in Australia in 2022, Hunted pits 10 teams of contestants dubbed “Fugitives” running away from a team of Hunters for 21 days. Successful contestants win a share of $100,000.

CyberCX reprises its role on the show in the second season, with the first episode having been aired on 17 July, as the Hunters’ cyber security team, providing open source intelligence, ethical hacking and digital forensics services.

The team is led again by the cyber security firm’s executive director for security testing and assurance, Jason Edelstein, in addition to of three other CyberCX employees and one former colleague.

At CyberCX, he leads a team of 175 ethical hackers and provides services to private and public sector clients such as cyber risk assessment and management, incident response and security training.

“Every member of the cyber team is an expert in their field; we’re passionate about what we do and we’re laser-focused on capturing every single one of the Fugitives,” said Edelstein.

“Whether they like it or not, everyone has a digital footprint. Our cyber team brings specialists in research, open-source intelligence, ethical hacking and digital forensics.”

Within the team is CyberCX’s managing investigator for digital forensics and incident response, Jay Banerji, as the show’s digital forensics expert, who has previously worked on various unnamed high-profile cyber attack responses.

Also on board is the firm’s penetration tester team lead, Vikki Grouios, as an ethical hacker, who holds eight years of experience in the cyber security industry and has several ethical hacking industry-based certifications from Offensive Security, CREST, Cisco and SANS.

Senior security consultant NT lead Carter Smith and former senior security consultant for testing and assurance Steph Jensen round out the five-person team as open-source intelligence experts.

According to CyberCX, both Smith and Jensen have experience in penetration testing. Smith has a “keen passion” for open source intelligence and also has skills in security assurance and social engineering, while Jensen has previously operated as a digital forensics specialist for government and in threat intelligence for professional management services.

ARN understands that Jensen was employed at CyberCX at the time the show was filmed but left the company in March.

“We’re proud to see our cyber experts returning to Hunted HQ for the second season of Hunted Australia to showcase their exceptional cyber security skills,” said CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis.

“Our experts help enterprise and government organisations tackle threats from cyber criminals and nation state actors every day of the week. Our cyber team is mission focussed with a strong track record of success; the Fugitives are going to have to play very smart to have any hope of evading them.”

CyberCX's appearance on free-to-air television comes over a month after it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Australian Industry and Defence Network in late May to improve cyber security and protective security for the network’s members.