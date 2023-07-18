Menu
Confluent launches new partner program

Confluent launches new partner program

Will offer go-to-market strategies focused on marketing efforts.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Erica Schultz (Confluent)

Erica Schultz (Confluent)

Credit: Confluent

Data streaming platform Confluent has launched a new technology partner program globally offering more technical, sales and marketing support. 

The US-headquartered vendor will now offer more go-to-market strategies focused on marketing efforts, including  sales and marketing tooling built specifically for data streaming pipeline generation. 

Confluent will also offer new data streaming use cases covering the entire Apache Kafka ecosystem, a distributed event store and stream-processing platform. 

Partners can also integrate with a complete data streaming platform so customers can focus more on driving consumption and spend less time managing open-source Kafka.  

“When companies can harness streams of real-time data from previously siloed teams and applications across their business, it creates a powerful network effect that opens new avenues for growth and innovation,” said Erica Schultz, president of field operations at Confluent.  

“As technology partners bring Confluent data streams directly into their platforms, they unlock potential for more cutting edge, real-time applications to be developed on their platform.” 

Confluent currently has alliances with Arcion, AWS Lambda, Clickhouse, Elastic, Google Cloud, HiveMQ, Imply, Materialize, MongoDB, Onehouse, Precisely, Qlik, Quix, Rockset, Startree, Tinybird and Waterstream. 

Last year, Confluent hired Gavin Jones as its Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) vice president of sales. However, according to his LinkedIn account, Jones left the vendor in May and is now Australia and New Zealand VP for Elastic. 

Confluent has been contacted for comment on his replacement.  


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Confluent

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 