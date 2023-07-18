Infosys consolidates 15M documents for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Nathalie Moss (Bendigo and Adelaide Bank) Credit: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Infosys has consolidated 15 million documents into Microsoft’s cloud platform for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

The India-founded systems integrator retrieved the documents from multiple systems into a single enterprise document management system (EDMS) underpinned by SharePoint.

Using Microsoft’s SharePoint Online, the new platform leverages Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings and allows the democratisation of data, streamlined document storage, and better collaboration across Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

According to Infosys, the consolidation has significantly improved the privacy and security stance of document stores for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

The new cloud-based platform also automated the entire data migration process. According to Infosys, bankers at Bendigo and Adelaide bank can now utilise modern user interfaces that are more accessible and use functionalities in the upgraded SharePoint experience.

"Our employees are now able to service customers faster and more easily due to the centralised document storage and common searchable access approach,” said Nathalie Moss, practice lead of Lending Technology at Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

“The key to the program led by Infosys is findability. The faster we can find all relevant customer documents, the more deeply we understand the customer and the more personalised the service we offer becomes, every time we interact.”

Andrew Groth, executive vice President of Infosys and region head of Australia and New Zealand said the collaboration illustrates how complex legacy systems are transformed using the Cobalt cloud ecosystem.

“Working seamlessly with partners such as Microsoft, Infosys supports financial services organisations to accelerate business outcomes, including strengthening employee and customer experience,” he added.

Microsoft made its financial services cloud solution generally available in November 2021, which provides a faster pathway to modernise core banking services, develop deep analytics and enable new ways to reach customers.