Aussie MSP services marketplace VirtualPlatform launches

Offering voice, software licensing, telco services and more.

L-R: Stuart Wallis, Piers Tyler (VirtualPlatform)

Credit: Supplied

Australian wholesale IT services aggregation marketplace VirtualPlatform has launched, offering services for managed services providers (MSP).

The platform was co-founded by former Wagga Wagga-based IT services provider Kinetix Networks' CTO Stuart Wallis five years ago, at which point he met Kinetix’s head of sales and marketing Piers Tyler and decided to commercialise the work as a new business.

VirtualPlatform is focused on four core pillars – Qualify and Buy, Monitoring and Diagnostics, Notifications, and Rebill. It allows users to qualify, compare, purchase, support and bill products via the application programming interface- (API) first platform.

The initial offering includes services such as both session initiation protocol (SIP) and call termination services (CTS) for voice, National Broadband Network (NBN), Telstra and AAPT connectivity, Microsoft Office 365 licensing, device backup, cloud infrastructure and hosting.

Also on offer is DNS, SSL, SMS and fax to email services, among others. Additionally, Microsoft Teams Operator Connect Voice is set to be included soon and plans to include other services in the future.

The platform also has “Hero” features for most product sets, with the company pointing to the “New Telephone Number Picker” as an example, which enables users to select a chosen number from the national pool with dropdown selections.






