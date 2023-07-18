8x8 launches new global partner program

Unified communications as-a-service (UCaaS) vendor 8x8 has launched a new global partner program in a bid to boost engagement and enable customer success.

Called the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem, members can look forward to benefits such as support for joint go-to-market strategies including promotional support, sales enablement, joint field engagements and lead sharing.

The vendor also offers the promise of new customers and additional revenue opportunities through the program, as well as the ability to address customer use cases through an open, ecosystem-first platform.

In addition, 8x8 aims to provide support to help partners enable seamless integrations for customers and create solutions that best meet business needs.

“A one-size-fits-all approach no longer works,” said Hunter Middleton, 8x8’s chief product officer. “Instead, organisations expect their technology solutions and providers to innovate, adapt and evolve to meet their current and future business and customer needs.

“We are thrilled to announce the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem, and even more excited to partner with so many industry-leading, innovative customer experience (CX) vendors.

"The program complements our native AI- [artificial intelligence] driven 8x8 eXperience-communications-as-a-service (XCaaS) platform capabilities, giving enterprises the flexibility to build the right solutions to meet and exceed their customer experience goals.”

To date, the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem has over 30 partners.

Prior to the program launch, 8x8 had been busy managing acquisitions – the most recent being the purchase of cloud communications competitor Fuze in 2021 for over US$250 million.

The deal was made to help 8x8 bolster its XCaaS platform, while expanding its customer base and global footprint.

In 2019, 8x8 snapped up Singapore-based Wavecell in a US$125M deal to enhance the vendor’s offerings within the service delivery space, alongside APIs for SMS, chat apps, voice and video.