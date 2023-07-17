Menu
Oreta appoints new leaders, expands Sydney base

Dean Millhouse and Steven-Meyer Cohen join growing MSP.

Oreta has made two senior leadership hires as it looks to enter a new phase of growth across Australia. 

The Melbourne-based managed service provider has appointed Telstra veteran Dean Millhouse as the new general manager of sales. 

Millhouse joins Oreta from Harrison Agents, where he has spent the last year, and previously spent 14 years at Telstra in a variety of management roles. 

According to Oreta, Millhouse brings extensive experience and a proven ability to drive profitable growth with the hopes his appointment will enable new heights in sales and overall business growth. 

Joining Millhouse is Steven-Meyer Cohen, the new general manager of managed services. Cohen has previously held leadership roles at Insight, Telstra Purple, Kloud Solutions and Southern Cross Computer Systems. 

“With over 30 years of experience in the ICT industry, Steven brings expertise in managed services, consulting, and project management,” Oreta said. “With Steven at the helm, Oreta is poised to deliver unparalleled value to clients in the ever-evolving ICT landscape.” 

The appointments come as Oreta relocates its Sydney office to Martin Place, which the MSP claims comes in response to “exponential growth” with employee numbers in Sydney quadrupling over the past year.  

Oreta claimed the new office's strategic location offers easy access and “fosters a vibrant environment aligned with Oreta's vision for growth and innovation”. 

"Our move to Martin Place, coupled with the appointment of talented leaders, signifies our commitment to meeting evolving needs,” said Sachin Verma, managing director of Oreta. “I look forward to Oreta shaping the future of our industry." 

Earlier this year, Oreta appointed its first-ever security lead in the form of Faizal Janif, who is also based in Sydney.


