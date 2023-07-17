Menu
Aussie property tech vendor Loci Solutions snapped up by MRI Software

Will alow MRI Software to add outsourced services to its commercial property technology portfolio.

Nikki Steadman (Loci Solutions)

Credit: Nikki Steadman

Sydney-based real estate technology provider Loci Solutions had been acquired by global vendor MRI Software. 

Founded by Nikki Steadman in 2007, Loci Solutions is an Australian property technology consulting and outsourced managed services company serving commercial, industrial and retail property markets in Asia Pacific (PAC). 

Loci is currently an MRI-certified partner specialising in the implementation of property management systems (PMS) for property developers, managers and owners and investors. It also provides value-add outsourced accounting and lease administration services, as well as concierge support. 

MRI Software, meanwhile, is a provider of real estate software solutions. The acquisition of Loci Solutions will add outsourced services to its commercial property technology offerings in APAC. 

As a result of the deal, Loci CEO and co-founder Steadman will lead the APAC MRI work professional services and support team, which claims to handle some of Australia’s largest and most complex commercial real estate portfolios. 

“We’ve felt like an extension of the MRI family for the last 15 years and it’s an honour to be formalising our relationship,” Steadman said. 

“Creating a united team like this allows an even more integrated approach for our commercial clients. I am really excited about the depth and breadth of service and product we’re able to offer together. It’s my privilege to now lead the unified team as we work from beginning to end in a client’s journey and success.” 

David Bowie, senior vice president and managing director for MRI Software in APAC, said the deal will boost the company’s capabilities and enables us to scale and better support our commercial clients in their business growth.  

“We’re particularly excited to add Loci’s outsourced lease administration services to our portfolio, helping clients automate manual tasks, reduce costs and accelerate time to value,” he added. 

The deal comes two years after Melbourne-based property technology company Box+Dice was also acquired by MRI.


