NT demand for IT skills shoots up

Demand for skilled IT professionals in the Northern Territory rose significantly last month as Queensland suffered a steep decline.



This is according to job advertising website SEEK’s latest Employment Report, which found IT job ads in the NT were up 17.6 per cent month-on-month.

This is a considerable turnaround from May’s stats, which the job search website’s Employee Dashboard report claimed fell 12.7 per cent.

Nationwide, IT job ads were down 3.9 per cent, a more considerable drop than May’s decline of 1.6 per cent.

On a state and territory basis, Western Australia had the second-highest demand for the month with a 4.4 per cent increase, then South Australia with 2.5 per cent and the ACT with 0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, Queensland was the loss leader at a drop of 8.5 per cent, followed by Victoria with 8 per cent, Tasmania with 3.1 per cent and NSW with 2.5 per cent.

For context, job ads for all industries nationwide declined by 2.3 per cent month-on-month.

Kenda Banks, SEEK managing director for Australia and New Zealand, said this month’s decline likely came down to the economy and the end of the financial year.

“Applications per job ad continue to grow healthily and are now almost exactly on par with June 2019 levels. This indicates increasing interest among candidates and is partly a result of declining job ad volumes,” she said.

“Despite the economic outlook, and perhaps due to rising costs of living, more candidates are looking to make a change and are hitting the apply button on new opportunities – most notably for roles in warehouses, administration and the airline industry.

“Most industries are recording an increase in application activity, with popular roles in aged care and disability support, childcare and automotive trades.”