Dicker Data to distribute Access4 in Australia

Looks to accelerate growth of Microsoft Teams Calling solutions.

Eleanor Dickinson
Tim Jackson (Access4)

Credit: Tim Jackson

Communications vendor Access4 has signed a distribution agreement with Dicker Data for the Australian market. 

The agreement will give Dicker Data access to Access4’s unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solutions with a focus on their Microsoft Teams Calling solutions. 

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Access4 is a channel-only, managed service provider (MSP)-focused provider of unified communications solutions for business. 

The company offers cloud calling solutions without traditional lock-in contracts associated with PBX deployments, alongside automated provisioning capabilities. 

“The uptake of Microsoft Teams amongst Australian businesses continues to surge and by enabling the Teams Calling and advanced voice features with Access4, our partners are helping their end-customers to extract more value from their investment in the Teams platform,” said Vlad Mitnovetski, executive director and chief operating officer at Dicker Data. 

Access4 managing director Nick Jackson said the company is “quite exclusive with the distributors” it partners with. 

“Dicker Data has the breadth of products and services, whilst also selling complimentary hardware, which goes hand in hand with Access4’s suite of voice and UCaaS services. It was therefore a natural decision to choose to partner with Dicker Data," he said

Through the new agreement with Dicker Data, Access4 intended to onboard quality partners from the distributor’s network,” Jackson said. 

“We have a select partner program reserved for service providers who have a clear ambition to grow their business with what we think are the best voice and UCaaS products in Australia.”  

Access4 already has a distributor agreement in place for Asia Pacific, including Australia, with Rhipe, which it signed in 2021. 

Last month, Access4 renewed its Australian distribution agreement with CommsPlus for another three years, after first partnering with them in 2018. 



