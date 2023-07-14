More Aussie enterprises ‘assuming breach’ as cyber attacks soar

Credit: Supplied

Australian enterprises are increasingly taking an “assume breach” approach to cyber security in response to a series of high-profile attacks.

According to analyst firm ISG, Australian businesses are now recognising that not all breaches can be prevented and focusing on rapid detection and response.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Solutions and Services report for Australia claimed that recent attacks, which include Optus and Medibank, have changed cyber security from solely an IT issue to a “closely monitored enterprise challenge”.

As a result, businesses are increasingly adopting zero-trust frameworks and next-generation identity and access management (IAM) to maintain high-level security “while enabling improved customer experience”.

“Australian companies recognise the business dangers of data leaks,” said Joyce Harkness, director, ISG Cybersecurity for Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific. “Top management and boards are increasingly interested in cyber risk and the quantification of such risk and are involved in decision-making about strategies, products and services.”

The report noted that many Australian businesses have focused on preventing breaches and assumed all sensitive data was in offices.

However, the report claimed that the attack surface has expanded with the rise of remote work, digital engagement, an expanding supply chain and internet of things (IoT).

“Mistakes inside organisations and among IT provider partners, such as employees falling prey to phishing attacks or making configuration errors, are thought to have played a major role in recent leaks in Australia and elsewhere,” the report added.

As businesses migrate to the cloud over the next few years, many Australian companies are expected to invest in cloud-based solutions, such as extended detection and response (XDR), the report also claimed.

Companies with multiple cyber security tools, which often generate false positives that require manual intervention, will also need greater automation and interoperability to relieve the pressure on security operations centres (SOCs), it continued. The role of artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to grow exponentially, often to secure IoT assets.

“We expect strong growth in the Australian security market over the next five years,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader at ISG Provider Lens Research. “Enterprises and providers will be investing heavily in both new technologies and essential skills.”

The Australian government has strengthened the country’s cyber security response by imposing the Notifiable Data Breaches (NDB) scheme, which requires organisations to report breaches and work with the state of South Australia to establish the Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre.

The federal government is also proposing to impose $50 million fines on companies for serious or repeated privacy breaches.

Under planned changes to the Privacy Act, the maximum fine for data breaches will rise from $2.2 million to up to $50 million, 30 per cent of adjusted turnover or three times the value of any benefit obtained through the misuse of information, whichever is the greater amount.