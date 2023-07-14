Fed completes $4.4M NBN cube project in QLD

Intended to keep the NBN running during natural disasters.

Michelle Rowland (Minister for Communications) Credit: Supplied

The federal government has completed a $4.4 million project to keep the National Broadband Network (NBN) running during natural disasters using hybrid power cubes in Queensland.

Delivered in collaboration with NBN Co and funded under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program, 33 hybrid power cubes have been installed across South East Queensland to maintain power for internet connectivity during times of natural disasters or other events.

The cubes are power generation units that combine solar panels, batteries and a compact diesel generator that were designed in collaboration with NBN delivery partner Deacon Technologies. In this project, the cubes are installed at key fixed wireless sites throughout regional Queensland, which are said to be less vulnerable to power outages during natural disasters.

The 33 hybrid power cubes have been installed across the Gympie, Whitsunday, Fraser Coast, North Burnett and Bundaberg Regional councils.

The project follows other funding measures to secure connectivity during disasters, including the $50 million Telecommunications Disaster Resilience Innovation (TDRI) program and the $15 million Mobile Network Hardening Program.

“We know how important connectivity is for homes, businesses and communities – and never more so than in times of natural disaster,” said Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland. “Access to reliable communications can be the difference between life and death.

“It’s fantastic to see the deployment of these innovative hybrid power cubes across Queensland to help keep communities connected and informed when they need it most.

“This initiative shows what can be achieved through close collaboration between the Australian government and NBN Co to improve the resilience of our communications networks."