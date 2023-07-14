Secure Code Warrior secures $50M funding

Pieter Danhieux (Secure Code Warrior) Credit: Secure Code Warrior

Australian scale-up Secure Code Warrior has bagged US$50 million in funding as part of its Series C raise.

The Sydney-based company, which claims to help developers build secure code rather than having to review or retrofit security during or after development, said it will use the funding to increase market share.

The funding equates to roughly A$72 million at the time of publication, which makes it marginally its largest ever raise, having achieved A$70 million Series B funding in 2019.

As a result of the latest raise, Secure Code Warrior will focus on training engineering teams to gain the skills needed to identify vulnerabilities and fix code faster using artificial intelligence (AI).



The funding round was led by Paladin Capital Group with existing investors Goldman Sachs and ForgePoint Capital also participating.

“Enterprises know that there is no one size fits all approach to developer-driven security and seek the ability to offer solutions that are effective across their teams,” said co-founder and CEO Pieter Danhieux.

“We have focused on our platform to enable agile learning, through multiple learning paths and experiences, including our real-time feedback option with Coding Labs, to create the most comfortable learning environments possible. This reality wouldn’t be possible without the continued trust and confidence of our investors and our employees.”

The investment also sees Imperva’s global chief customer officer Nanhi Singh joining the company’s board.

“Secure Code Warrior has proven they are at the forefront of enabling developers to remain agile while learning secure coding,” said Mourad Yesayan, managing director of Paladin Capital Group and Secure Code Warrior board member.

“The value they deliver to 600 enterprises and counting has never been more important in this dynamic, AI-influenced global economy where secure-aware developers and engineering teams are a massive asset. It is a privilege to be on this journey with Pieter Danhieux, Matias Madou and the entire Secure Code Warrior organisation and we are excited about new innovations the company will bring to bear to make secure coding even more accessible to the broader market.”