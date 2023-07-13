Menu
JCurve names Salesforce's Chris King as CEO

JCurve names Salesforce’s Chris King as CEO

Follows Stephen Canning’s earlier departure from the NetSuite partner.

Credit: Supplied

Publicly listed NetSuite partner JCurve Solutions has appointed Salesforce’s Chris King as its new CEO. 

King fills the role recently vacated by Stephen Canning, who had spent eight years leading JCurve until his departure in June 2023. 

King also was integral in leading NetSuite’s entry into the Australian market between 2005 and 2008, before joining JCurve Solutions prior to its acquisition by Stratatel. 

Since leaving JCurve initially in 2012, King has held senior positions at the likes of Adobe, SAP and, most recently, Salesforce. At the latter, he held the role of key accounts director. 

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Jcurve, a company trusted by customers and business partners across Australia and the entire Asia-Pacific region,” King said. 

“The company has excellent foundations and the potential for strong profitable growth across all its markets. I look forward to helping the company maximise its potential in the most efficient and sustainable way possible. 

“I will be fully focused on delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers that will in turn deliver real benefits to our shareholders in the form of greater recognition and focus from the capital markets.” 

Mark Jobling, chairman of JCurve, described King as having “exceptional B2B sales leadership experience”. 

“Chris has a strong history with Oracle NetSuite and will be focused on delivering strong organic growth in customers and sales and also efficiently expanding our product suite through targeted M&A. 

“Shareholders will note the remuneration package is heavily weighted to a significant lift in share price from its current levels and the Board will be working with Chris to achieve that share price appreciation.” 

Based in Sydney, JCurve Solutions operates across Australia and Asia, including in Thailand and the Philippines

At the end of the financial year 2022, JCurve Solutions slipped into the red despite posting strong sales.

The Sydney-based company made a net loss after tax of $66,390 for the year ended 30 June 2022, a marginal decline from its $152,255 profit in FY 2021. 


