Spirit’s Intalock opens new SOC in Brisbane

Spirit’s cyber security business Intalock has opened a new security operations centre (SOC) in Brisbane.

The site has been engineered to the standards of the Security Construction and Equipment Committee (SCEC) and exceeds the Australian government’s physical security standards for classified information handling and storage up to secret level.

Intalock has experience handling sensitive information, as it is trusted with the cyber defence of multiple government agencies. It also claims to manage some of Australia’s “most sensitive” digital assets.

According to Spirt managing director and CEO Julian Challingsworth, the SOC also provides around-the-clock protection.

“Few Australian competitors can match the level of security that we have now built into our service offerings, including 24-hour monitoring and response capabilities, and we expect these new premises to open a range of new contract opportunities in both the private and public sectors,” he claimed.

Its previous SOC in the state was opened in 2010. A decade after this, Spirit acquired Intalock and increased in capacity, particularly within its ranks of engineers, analysts and threat responders, and needed additional space.

The business added in a statement that the “significant” investment in its infrastructure demonstrates its “ongoing commitment to delivering the highest standards of cyber security solutions in the face of increasingly sophisticated attacks from bad online actors, including state-sponsored players”.

Spirit’s unaudited financial results for the six months ending 31 December were revealed in February and showed the overall business returned to profitability, with the whole group reaching an unaudited $1.9 million in the black in underlying net profit before tax (NPBT) – surging 840 per cent from the first half of FY23’s NPBT of -$256,000.

Its cyber security division’s NPBT meanwhile was down 96 per cent to $41,000.