Centorrino Technologies goes for gold with Aruba

Adam Centorrino (Centorrino Technologies) Credit: Centorrino Technologies

Melbourne-based IT services provider Centorrino Technologies has achieved gold partner status with HPE Aruba Networking.

According to Centorrino, the partnership status was achieved due to consistently working with the vendor’s solutions including network management and operations, data centre and edge switching.

Focusing on both technical and sales, the gold status comes from a two-decades-long relationship between Aruba and Centorrino spanning several different industries.

“As a long-term Aruba Partner, we are thrilled to have grown to this level of partnership,” said Adam Centorrino, CEO of Centorrino Technologies. “Becoming a Gold partner is really a testament to the dedication, knowledge and expertise of teams right across our business and in particular, our technical experts.

“All of which we do to continuously provide the highest level of technical and IT support to our growing number of customers. We look forward to this next chapter with the Aruba team and continuing this momentum.”

The announcement also comes as the managed services provider celebrated ending the financial year with 41 per cent organic growth, despite economic and sector challenges in the last 12 months.

Founded in 2006, Centorrino Technologies specialises in managed ICT services to the education, government and corporate sectors.

The company recently achieved membership in the Defence Industry Security Program (DISP) meaning it has met security obligations to support defence organisations.

In the lead-up to obtaining DISP membership, organisations are assessed for their ability to meet governance, security personnel, physical security, and information and cyber security needs.



