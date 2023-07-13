Menu
Cirrus Networks partners with Nvidia on resources sector push

Cirrus Networks partners with Nvidia on resources sector push

To work on AI solutions for businesses and government agencies in the resources sector.

Credit: Cirrus Networks

Managed services provider (MSP) Cirrus Networks has joined forces with global hardware and graphics powerhouse Nvidia to collaborate on artificial intelligence- (AI) driven technologies.

According to a statement by Cirrus released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), the two companies will work on solutions for businesses and government agencies in the resources sector.

Cirrus will also utilise Nvidia’s Spectrum-X AI Ethernet networking platform for a “predictable, consistent and uncompromising level of performance required by AI workloads”, the MSP claimed.

“We are thrilled to combine state-of-the-art Nvidia technology with our industry expertise and platform solutions,” said Paul Everingham, chairman of Cirrus and former CEO of resources body the Chamber of Minerals and Energy. “We aim to advance these key cutting-edge technologies with the Australian resources sector to drive sustainable growth through the power of AI.”

Other benefits from the collaboration, Cirrus claimed, include enhanced operational efficiency and safety measures in the resource sector, data-driven insights, the utilisation of AI for sustainability measures and communication with key resources stakeholders.

”Working with Cirrus to drive AI innovation, efficiency and sustainability across the Australian resources sector marks a significant milestone in our journey to empower Australian companies with transformative AI solutions,” added Sudarshan Ramachandran, country manager for Australia and New Zealand at Nvidia. “Together, we aim to unlock the immense potential of AI to address critical challenges and create a brighter, more sustainable future.”

Last week, Cirrus posted a 773 per cent uplift in pre-tax profit in its unaudited results for the 2023 financial year

Meanwhile, Nvidia has been partnering with a number of vendors over the last several months for AI-focused offerings, including Dell in May and Oracle in March.


