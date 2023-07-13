Menu
Optus and Starlink ink deal for regional Australia

Will start with SMS next year and voice and data in 2025.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Matt Williams (Optus)

Credit: Optus

Optus has become the latest Australian telecommunications player to team up with Elon Musk’s satellite company Starlink. 

The SpaceX-owned company will work with Optus to boost connectivity in regional Australia, starting with SMS next year and voice and data in 2025. 

The agreement comes hot on the heels of Telstra’s recent agreement with Starlink, which focuses on providing voice-only and voice-plus broadband in rural Australia. 

According to Optus, the agreement will see the telco expand the reach of its customers’ mobile connectivity to include the 60 per cent of Australia’s land mass that currently has no mobile coverage through a phased rollout of SpaceX’s satellite capability 

Optus claims it will aim to cover all of Australia through the partnership, excluding the Australian Radio Quiet Zone in Western Australia and its island territories. 

“Optus has always thought differently about what it means to deliver connectivity to our customers, and today we proudly provide mobile coverage to 98.5 per cent of Australia’s population through our existing network,” said Optus’ managing director of marketing and revenue Matt Williams. 

“However, Australia’s vastness and terrain can make it difficult for any operator to provide mobile coverage everywhere it is needed – especially in remote or hard-to-reach locations.” 

Williams said the coverage of satellites will enable connections direct to compatible mobile handsets without the need for customers to buy additional equipment.  

Optus will be testing a variety of handsets closer to the service launch and will confirm service expectations for popular handsets at that time, the telco said. The company confirmed however that most 4G handsets would be compatible.

“We share Optus’ vision to improve connectivity across Australia,” said SpaceX’s senior director of satellite engineering Sara Spangelo. 

“The connectivity pairs SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation with Optus’ mobile network to transmit directly to mobile phones across the country. 


