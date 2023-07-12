HP Australia’s Chris Hewlett returns to channel leadership

Chris Hewlett (HP) Credit: HP

HP Australia has reappointed Chris Hewlett to lead its channel following the departure of Chelsey Rossney last week.

Hewlett previously held the title of director of commercial, channel and alliance from 2014 to 2019. He then moved into the role of senior director of enterprise end-user sales for printing and personal systems and Rossney took up his former role.

HP has yet to make an official announcement on either his appointment or Chelsey’s departure.

Writing on LinkedIn, Hewlett said he feels “like I’m coming home".

“Now, as I embark on this new chapter, I am eagerly looking forward to joining forces with the HP commercial channel team, as well as collaborating closely with our valued partners and distributors. Working together, I believe we can continue to achieve the extraordinary and take our business growth to new heights," he wrote.

“HP's commitment to innovation, customer-centricity and delivering cutting-edge solutions has always impressed me. I am thrilled to be part of a company that fosters an environment of collaboration and empowers its employees to make a real difference.”

Hewlett also used the post to acknowledge Rossney and the enterprise end-user team.

In a message to partners and his new team, he added: “I am confident that together, we will conquer new horizons and create lasting success stories. The possibilities are limitless and I couldn't be more excited about the journey ahead.”