Wavelink bolsters ALE portfolio with resources, training, support

Maud Holvast (ALE) Credit: ALE

Wavelink has signed an extended distribution agreement with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) for technical resources, training programs and support services.



Additionally, Wavelink and ALE are currently working on joint marketing initiatives, sales strategies and channel programs.

“The expanded partnership between Wavelink and ALE demonstrates a shared commitment to delivering high-quality networking solutions, customer satisfaction and driving innovation in the ever-evolving field of networking technology,” said Maud Holvast, country business leader for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) at ALE.

“Through this ongoing partnership, ALE trusts that Wavelink will continue to provide exceptional support on ALE mission-critical networks to our shared channel partners.”

Meanwhile, Ilan Rubin, CEO at Wavelink, said the partnership addresses the “growing demands” of its customers.

Credit: Wavelink Ilan Rubin (Wavelink)

“Wavelink’s expertise in distributing networking, mobility and security solutions, combined with ALE’s mission-critical and innovative product offerings, creates a powerful synergy that benefits both companies and their partners,” he added.



The two companies previously partnered together in 2020 for the A/NZ region and allowed partners to offer a solutions-based approach that meets the needs of organisations of all sizes, from small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB) to large enterprises.