Summit Internet picks up SkyMesh’s Clear Networks assets

Paul Torrisi (SkyMesh) Credit: MarchNet

Summit Internet has completed an acquisition of the fixed wireless infrastructure assets of Clear Networks from SkyMesh, adding 53 transmission sites to its network for an undisclosed sum.



According to Summit, this is set to bolster its network across Melbourne, regional Victoria, regional NSW, Perth and regional WA.

End customers are expected to be continued to be served by SkyMesh under a long-term wholesale agreement with Summit.

SkyMesh's parent company BigBlu previously acquired Clear Networks’ assets and customers in 2022 for an initial price of up to $2.4 million, with a further maximum earn out of up to $500,000. This was the same year it acquired 6,200 satellite customers from Harbour ISP.



Credit: Supplied Greg Lipschitz (Summit Internet)

According to Summit CEO Greg Lipschitz, the telco now covers over 2.7 million premises with fixed wireless access and claimed that the deal “further strengthens our position as a leading fixed wireless carrier in Australia”.



Paul Torrisi, SkyMesh non-executive director, added that the transaction “makes a lot of sense for all involved, especially the customers on this network”.

“Summit is an expert at fixed wireless infrastructure and this change allows each business to play to their respective strengths resulting in a further enhanced experience for the end users,” he added.