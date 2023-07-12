Velrada co-founders exit as NRI completes integration

Dean Langenbach (NRI) Credit: Supplied

Velrada founders Robert Evans and Jennifer Evans are to exit the Microsoft partner 15 months after its acquisition by Nomura Research Institute (NRI).

The two will be stepping away from the business on 31 July.

Founded in 2009, Perth-based Velrada currently has 265 Microsoft-focused staff working for customers including Suncor, Macquarie Bank, Victoria & Alfred Museum, BHP and Rio Tinto.



As a subsidiary of NRI A/NZ, Velrada will be run by chief operating officer Tom Fuller in the role of executive general manager from 1 August.

Bought by what was then known as ASG Group in March 2022, Velrada offers service delivery with XRM, operations management systems, CIO Advisory, Microsoft Dynamics 365, artificial intelligence and Microsoft Power Platform.

NRI A/NZ CEO Dean Langenbach said the company had an "impressive year" since the acquisition with revenue figures growing by 26 per cent, while staff numbers increased 35 per cent.

"Velrada is a homegrown success story that has now gone global, and we look forward to its continued expansion into markets like the UK. and the US," he said.

Velrada will retain its brand identity and its other co-founders, Dominic Nolan and Saul Sabath, will remain with the business.

“Velrada is a Microsoft Gold Partner and the outlook for its Microsoft opportunities remain strong. We are proud of what we have built and are excited to continue serving our customers as part of the NRI family,” Fuller said.

“Velrada has seen significant growth across North America and Europe with more than 12 deployments in the last year of our Power Worker suite of products across large multinational organisations. Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT have also generated a lot of market interest in AI and Velrada is seeing increased interest in its AI-compatible products.”

Velrada is currently focused on expanding its Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service and Power Platform capabilities for asset-intensive industries in North America, the UK and Western Europe.

NRI has 13,000 employees in more than 70 offices worldwide, including New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.