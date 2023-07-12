KPMG and Microsoft sign $12B AI deal

Will focus on developing cloud and AI services over the next five years.

L-R: Bill Thomas (KPMG), Satya Nadella (Microsoft) Credit: Supplied

KPMG and Microsoft have signed a US$12-billion agreement to develop custom artificial intelligence (AI) tools over the next five years.

The global partnership will leverage Microsoft’s cloud and Azure OpenAI Service to improve KPMG’s tax, audit and advisory services, as well as create specific client solutions.

In Australia, this partnership has translated into KPMG’s private ChatGPT product KPMG KymChat – which is enabled by the OpenAI platform – and is now being launched as a client offering to fast-track and support AI use.

KymChat was originally developed as an internal tool, KPMG Australia chief digital officer John Munnelly explained.

“Many Australian organisations are grappling with the rapid roll-out of AI," he said. "We fielded so many enquiries about how we were using KymChat as an internal tool that we decided to launch a version for clients to use. This has been made possible with the recent release of Microsoft Azure OpenAI services and will leverage Microsoft’s best AI practices and patterns as well as the lessons we’ve learned at KPMG.”

Globally, KPMG was an early access partner for Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure OpenAI Service. Now, KPMG staff will pilot the technologies with the aim to enhance client engagements and accelerate digital solution development.

The partnership will also extend to clients’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies, building on the KPMG Circularity Tracker and its climate data management and analytics solution. These are both underpinned by Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability and Microsoft Azure.

KPMG and Microsoft said they will also work on social change projects such as the UNESCO global education coalition and Carbon Call.

"We have a real opportunity to apply this next generation of AI to help transform every industry, including professional services,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft.

“Our expanded partnership with KPMG will bring together AI innovation across the Microsoft Cloud with KPMG's tax, audit and advisory expertise to empower its employees and unlock insights for its customers."

Bill Thomas, global chairman and CEO at KPMG International, said the agreement would see the two parties “working together to responsibly use cutting-edge cloud and AI technologies”.

“KPMG is embracing the future and we believe that AI is key to unlocking sustainable growth in a way that will build a better future for our people, our clients and society,” he added.