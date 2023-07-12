Megaport paid $2.6M in redundancies in FY23

Michael Reid (Megaport) Credit: Megaport

Telecommunications and IT infrastructure firm Megaport has revealed it paid $2.6 million in redundancies in the last financial year.

The Brisbane-based firm revealed to shareholders its revised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) expectations for FY23 from $24 million to $26 million ahead of releasing its full-year report.

Megaport said it was cash positive as of Q4 FY23 despite the redundancy payments of approximately $2.6 million.

The announcement follows the resignation of CEO Vincent English in May 2023. Its new CEO, former Cisco executive Michael Reid, is currently finalising the publicly listed company’s budget for FY24.

Looking into FY24, Megport teased that it expects its FY24 EBITDA guidance to be to $46 million, which is higher than the previous forecast of $41 million, although claimed details would be announced no latter than 22 August.

FY24 is also expected to be cash positive, the company said, taking into account sales, headcount growth and capital expenditure.

Founded by Bevan Slattery, Megaport specialises in offering customers a network-as-a-service platform.

At the end of the last financial year, Megaport gained a 40 per cent uplift in revenue, reaching $109 million. It also managed to shrink its ongoing loss by 12 per cent, from $55 million to $48 million.

Two years ago, it launched its PartnerVantage program, a scheme focused on boosting sales by easing the path to market for resellers, data centre operators, systems integrators and managed services providers.

The company then built on this last year by launching a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform and a fresh partner portal.