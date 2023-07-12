DNX appoints AWS talent Salman Rahman for A/NZ sales lead

Previously worked at AWS for the last six years.

Salman Rahman (DNX Solutions) Credit: DNX Solutions

DNX Solutions has appointed former Amazon Web Services (AWS) talent Salman Rahman as sales manager for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).



In the new role, Rahman will be responsible for growing DNX’s business across A/NZ, as well as working directly with startups, from small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB) and enterprise customers.

He comes into the role after working at AWS for the last six years, with nearly the last two of these spent in the position of national sales manager for mid-market and SMB.

Before this, he worked at Telstra, Bulletproof Group, Dynatrace, Direction First and Lightspeed Research.

According to DNX, his first task will be to plan the growth of new segments and verticals in A/NZ and Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) for the next financial year in line with the company’s global expansion strategy.

“In the time that I’ve known [DNX co-founder and CEO Helder Klemp] and the team, DNX Solutions has consistently demonstrated an understanding that the best customer results come when everyone is working together,” Rahman said.

“DNX Solutions has built a reputation as being a leader when it comes to application and data modernisation with this culture. It’s one of the main reasons the team has secured Premier status with AWS and why I’m excited to be joining.”

Prior to his appointment, A/NZ sales were handled by Klemp, but ARN understands the business has reached a size where he needs more time to focus on the overall company strategy.

“Salman understands how our … customers don’t want to build, they want to innovate,” Klemp added. “Cloud migrations are getting faster, placing greater emphasis on adding value when it comes to security, compliance and data modernisation requirements. Salman is uniquely placed to deliver for our customers’ needs and we’re thrilled to welcome him to DNX Solutions.”

Rahman’s appointment comes less than a month after DNX reached the cloud vendor’s premier tier as a service partner back in June after a year of focused effort back in June.

This made it one out of a cohort of five service providers to reach the tier within Australia at the time of publishing.