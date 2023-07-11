Somerville launches network health check service

Conducted as a three-day program to find bottlenecks, security vulnerabilities and areas for improvement.

Oshadha Ranaweera (Somerville) Credit: Somerville

IT services provider Somerville, an Aturra-owned company, has launched a network assessment service for checking the health of technology infrastructure and optimising performance.



Conducted as a three-day program, consultants from Somerville will work with IT leaders to assess business networks to flag bottlenecks, security vulnerabilities and areas for improvement.

Additionally, business technology infrastructure configuration will be reviewed against industry best practices.

The review includes an evaluation of how the reviewed network can handle new technologies, remote access, future growth and increased traffic. Somerville also claims its consultants will look for cost-saving opportunities by highlighting inefficiencies and redundant components.

“Just as many businesses hire alarm companies to assess their physical premises, a network health assessment can be invaluable in supporting a company to maximise productivity and boost employee and customer experience,” said Oshadha Ranaweera, connect services manager at Somerville.

“This three-day assessment focuses on identifying gaps and recommending opportunities to maximise existing infrastructure and uncover potential new ways of enhancing the network to its full potential. We believe this service can provide valuable support to companies as they continue to digitise their operations in a multi-cloud environment.”

The launch of the new service comes months after managed services provider Atturra made a “significant” move to acquire the Somerville Group in March for $15 million in cash and 1,647,059 Atturra shares.

In the same month, it also became a supplier to the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ)’s procurement provider Local Buy.