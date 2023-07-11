Deloitte reels in PLM specialist d-twin

Jesse Sherwood (Deloitte) Credit: Deloitte

Deloitte has reeled in another Australian firm to join its technology stack in the form of data and product lifecycle management (PLM) provider d-twin.

Headquartered in Melbourne, d-twin specialises in the cost-effective and low-risk delivery of Siemens-enabled PLM solutions.

Boasting staff based across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra, d-twin allows customers to collaborate and share a continuous digital thread from design and development through the entire lifecycle of an asset or product.

Deloitte is set to gain 18 staff members from d-twin, including directors Andrew Bradford, Barry Tregidgo, Brendon van Ras, Garry Russell and Steven Godsell.

Deloitte declined to reveal transaction details but said the d-twin employees will officially join it on 17 July.

“At d-twin, our mission has always been simple and that’s to help our clients maximise the value of their data via end-to-end PLM software implementation and integration,” Godsell said.

“We’ve built a great, well-regarded business in a relatively short time that helps organisations harmonise product, data, people and processes.”

Tregidgo added that Deloitte’s experience in consulting would help deliver the benefits of PLM technology.

“On their own, Deloitte and d-twin have been delivering high-value PLM client solutions for a number of years across complex product and asset-heavy sectors,” said Deloitte Consulting smart industries leader Jesse Sherwood.

“The inclusion of the d-twin team into Deloitte’s Smart Industries offering enhances our ability to serve our clients in Australia with the PLM solutions they need to participate in global supply chains and create genuine sovereignty.

“Integrating the highly experienced d-twin team into our firm will add further scale and depth of capability and create the largest PLM group in the country, including across Siemens’ digital applications – from consultancy to implementation and embedded support to tailored solutions.”

Last month, the Australian team from Ceridian cloud technology partner Enforce Consulting also joined Deloitte.

The move will help the consulting firm grow its human capital and payroll management offerings via Ceridian’s Dayforce platform.