German VoIP vendor Snom Technology lands in A/NZ

Will distribute through Leader Computer and Atlas Gentech.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Stephan Fuchs (Snom Technology)

Stephan Fuchs (Snom Technology)

Credit: Snom Technology

German voice-over-IP vendor Snom Technology has launched its partner program in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). 

The Berlin-based company will now offer its IP telephony solutions to A/NZ partners via the distributors Leader Computer and Atlas Gentech. 

The launch will see Amsterdam-based Stephan Fuchs take on the role of Snom Technology A/NZ channel director. 

Fuchs currently leads Snom Technology’s channel in the Benelux region, which includes Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. 

"Snom is committed to investing in Australian and New Zealand’s channel partners and providing them with the necessary tools and support to succeed," said Fuchs. 

According to Fuchs, Snom Technology is investing in a local team to support the development of its channel network in the region. “We are taking all necessary steps to make this possible,” he added. 

The partner program is targeted at local resellers, carriers and system integrators and will offer “improved” Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and certification programs. 

Partners are offered access to demo devices and project support for better customer engagement and obtain cash rebates on products purchased through official Snom distributors in the region. 

The company added that the Snom Partner Program reaffirms the company's dedication to supporting its reseller network and consolidates Snom's position as a reliable top provider of innovative IP telephony solutions. 

