Menu
DCS seeks support for Teams transition

DCS seeks support for Teams transition

For a three-year fixed contract with two one-year extensions.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Photo 198538552 © Daniel Constante | Dreamstime.com

The NSW Department of Customer Service (DCS) is seeking out a partner to provide ongoing support to transition and maintain phone integration with Microsoft Teams.

Set over a three-year fixed contract with two one-year options, the department is looking to combine existing support arrangements into a long-term solution following the removal of Skype for Business, according to request for quote (RFQ) documents.

In its pre-existing arrangement, DCS’ set-up consists of three parts, with the first being call queue management through Session Border controller and Cisco Unified Border Element (CUBE).

The second element is the integrated phone system with Teams, which the department claims allows for full collaboration, conferencing and voice services.

Meanwhile, the last section includes other ancillary requirements like the provision of handsets to contact centres.

“There is opportunity for us to bundle existing support arrangements in end-point support where a separate short-term contract is being utilised,” the department said in its RFQ documents.

Interested partners have until 3 August to submit an application.

DCS’ search for help with its Teams usage comes as it also hunts for partners to consolidate its legacy workforce management systems, which is to serve as a “key technological pillar” of its digital transformation.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags NSW GovernmentDepartment of Customer ServiceDCS

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 