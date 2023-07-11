DCS seeks support for Teams transition

For a three-year fixed contract with two one-year extensions.

Credit: Photo 198538552 © Daniel Constante | Dreamstime.com

The NSW Department of Customer Service (DCS) is seeking out a partner to provide ongoing support to transition and maintain phone integration with Microsoft Teams.



Set over a three-year fixed contract with two one-year options, the department is looking to combine existing support arrangements into a long-term solution following the removal of Skype for Business, according to request for quote (RFQ) documents.

In its pre-existing arrangement, DCS’ set-up consists of three parts, with the first being call queue management through Session Border controller and Cisco Unified Border Element (CUBE).

The second element is the integrated phone system with Teams, which the department claims allows for full collaboration, conferencing and voice services.

Meanwhile, the last section includes other ancillary requirements like the provision of handsets to contact centres.

“There is opportunity for us to bundle existing support arrangements in end-point support where a separate short-term contract is being utilised,” the department said in its RFQ documents.

Interested partners have until 3 August to submit an application.

DCS’ search for help with its Teams usage comes as it also hunts for partners to consolidate its legacy workforce management systems, which is to serve as a “key technological pillar” of its digital transformation.