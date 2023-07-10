Service NSW seeks partner to build ‘key pillar’ of digital transformation

Requires new Enterprise Workforce Management for Department of Customer Service.

Credit: Photo 221858163 © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com

Service NSW has launched a hunt for partners to consolidate its legacy workforce management systems for the Department of Customer Service (DCS).

The agency has launched a tender for a partner to deliver an Enterprise Workforce Management (eWFM) system for the DCS.

According to the tender documents, the system will serve as a “key technological pillar” of its digital transformation.

Service NSW claimed the current array of legacy systems challenges the “organisation’s ability to meet customer demand”.

“A unified WFM system deployed in Service NSW (SNSW) will allow for workload to be matched against capacity, allow for interagency utilisation between channels and enable DCS to pursue inter-agency overflow of customer demand between channels and potentially pursue intra-agency overflow between divisions as required,” the tender read.

“This proposal is in line with the DCS ICT priority [of] fewer, better systems, will enable greater collaboration between vertical channels while also supporting the release of latent workforce capacity.”

Service NSW said that a partner will need to deploy an automated and intelligent system across relevant teams in DCS.

The system will optimise resource allocation, to ensure customers get the right level of service, at the right time, and in the right place.

“It is a key technological pillar in Service NSWs evolved and reimagined operating model, which puts the customer at the centre of our network operations and brings together customer service channels across the organisation,” Service NSW added.