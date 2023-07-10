Com-X earns Citrix Platinum partner status

Menu
Has been using Citrix software since the business opened five years ago.

Credit: Photo 248469021 © Rafael Henrique | Dreamstime.com

Sydney-based managed services provider (MSP) Com-X has earned Platinum partner status with Citrix.

Utilising the vendor’s software since the business’ start five years ago, Citrix is considered a “key partner” to Com-X and its partners, according to the MSP’s cofounder Stephen Laird.

Stephen Laird (Com-X)Credit: Com-X
Stephen Laird (Com-X)

“Becoming a Citrix Platinum Partner demonstrates the highest level of expertise and commitment to their entire portfolio of products as a core offering of the Com-X business,” he said. “We are delighted to join our friends and peers in the elite group of Citrix Platinum partners in A/NZ [Australia and New Zealand].” 

Meanwhile, A/NZ partner sales, channel and alliances lead Sharmilla Gosai at Citrix's parent company Cloud Software Group said Com-X has been recognised “for its high level of competency, customer satisfaction and ability to deliver innovative solutions using Citrix products and services”.

“This is a prestigious achievement granted to partner organisations that demonstrate exceptional expertise and commitment to Citrix technologies,” Gosai claimed.

Com-X’s status as a Platinum Citrix partner comes a week after the business announced the appointment of former long-term Citrix manager Nick Cross to take charge of sales and marketing.

In the role of general manager of sales and marketing, Cross was been tasked with accelerating the growth of the business since taking up the position in February.


