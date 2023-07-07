Interested parties line up to buy Hills

The administrators appointed to publicly-listed company Hills have shortlisted seven potential buyers to purchase the business.

Sule Arnautovic and John Vouris of Hall Chadwick were appointed as joint administrators on 2 June to Hills and its related entities.

These entities included Hills Finance, Hills Integrated Solutions, Lan 1, T.V Rentals, New-Tone, Audio Products Group, Hospital Telecommunications and ACN 614 478 090. The only entity that is not subject to the administrator’s appointment is Hills NZ, which installs Sky infrastructure across New Zealand.

According to the administrator’s report posted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), final offers for the sale process are due by 14 July.

Following Hall Chadwick’s appointment, a decision was made to continue trading the business during administration to preserve its operations, support its ongoing customers, continue to keep its 166 staff employed and enable a potential restructure process through either a sale or recapitalisation.

According to the report, the largest unsecured creditor is Stellar Vision Operations in the amount of $10 million due to judgment costs relating to its court battle with Hills Health.

Hills suspended trading on the ASX on 25 May pending a resolution to ongoing settlement negotiations with Stellar.

The two had been in a court battle with the case initially dismissed in February 2022 and costs were awarded in favour of Hills Health.

Stellar later appealed the decision and the judgment of the appeal was found in favour of Stellar to the amount of $5.5 million, exclusive of costs.

On 25 May, Hills warned shareholders that it had been in negotiations with the parties and other stakeholders, including its financier, which if it wasn’t resolved, would have a significant impact on the company’s financial condition.

In 2013, Hills Health became a 50 per cent joint venture partner in a project with Stellar, and according to court documents last year, Stellar sought a declaration that Hills acted in breach of that trust and was seeking fiduciary duties owed in respect of the contract.

The contract in question was the supply of patient entertainment systems (PES) to hospitals in the Western Sydney Local Health District initially via Questek and Stellar, in 2013. Hills bought Questek in 2014 and at the time agreed to honour the deal. According to Stellar, the two failed demonstrations in 2014 were due to “inadequate hardware by Hills Health Solutions onto which the PES software was loaded on”.

According to court documents, Hills Health Solutions then informed Stellar that it had no alternative but to look for another supplier of PES for the project, with Hills then using the services of a company that it had been communication with since October 2013.

Last year, Hills sold its Security and Information Technology distribution division to Dicker Data as part of a $20 million deal at the time.