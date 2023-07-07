Menu
Germany’s ASC Technologies opens A/NZ branch in Sydney

Heading up the branch is Sreekanth Sreevalsam.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Sreekanth Sreevalsam (ASC Technologies ANZ)

Credit: Supplied

Germany-headquartered multinational ASC Technologies has set up shop in Sydney with the launch of its local subsidiary ASC Technologies ANZ.

ASC was founded in 1964 and offers software solutions and cloud services targeting compliance recording, quality management and analytics.

The launch in Australia, the multinational claimed, was due to increasing demand for compliance recording solutions in regulated industries, particularly financial services, in addition to a “strong adoption of Microsoft Teams in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

“We have high hopes for the Microsoft Teams Compliance Recording market, which is starting to scale in Australia and New Zealand," said Gerald Kromer, CEO of ASC Technologies.

"Over the past five years we have been working closely together with Microsoft to make regulatory compliance in Microsoft Teams as easy as possible. With our certified, native compliance recording service we can meet the growing demand of the financial market to meet the strict regulatory framework for online consultations that take place on Microsoft Teams."

Heading up the branch is Sreekanth Sreevalsam as director of solution engineering and sales for A/NZ, who previously worked at Dolby Laboratories for a seven-month stint up until November 2022.

He also has held roles at Dubber, RingCentral, AGC Networks prior to its rebrand to Black Box, Verint, Pan Cyber Information Technology, Al Majarah Logistics and TickerPlant.

“By establishing a local team and presence, we want to offer our new customers, partners, and stakeholders from Australia and New Zealand the best possible support,” Kromer added.


