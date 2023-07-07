Channel UC bolsters Teams analytics with Tollring deal

Brad Milne (Channel UC) Credit: Channel UC

Specialised distributor Channel UC has signed a new deal with UK-based software vendor Tollring for its Analytics 365 product.

The deal will help Channel UC enhance its Microsoft Teams portfolio for Australian partners by offering Tollring’s intelligence solution.

Analytics 365 provides insights into how people are collaborating via Teams calls, meetings and chats both internal and external.

Analytics 365 is an app downloaded within Microsoft Teams that displays graphical charts on a dashboard to reveal trends about business performance.

“Microsoft Teams has experienced phenomenal growth in the past three years and continues to drive growth through our partner community,” said Brad Milne, managing director of Channel UC.

“That growth, especially in the calling space, is also leading to increased competitiveness and margin erosion. At Channel UC we are developing a product ecosystem that further enhances our partners' margins with wrap-around Teams solutions to enhance our partners' competitiveness and stickiness. Partnering with Channel UC gives our partner community access to a broader range of solutions such as Analytics 365.”

Tony Martino, CEO of Tollring, added he was looking forward to supporting Channel UC in bringing “best-of-breed Teams solutions” to the market.

Channel UC was first launched in 2020 as a unit of Mia Distribution. Last year, Channel UC broke away to form its own entity not long after Mia Distribution was acquired by Bluechip Infotech.

Focused on unified communications, contact centre and UC analytics software reaching carriers, telco resellers, MSPs and ISPs, Channel UC recently signed a deal with call recording software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor CallCabinet.