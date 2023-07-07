Cloud data breaches hit Aussie businesses

More than a third of Australian businesses experienced a data breach in the cloud.

Brian Grant (Thales) Credit: Supplied

Australian businesses hosting sensitive data in the public cloud are seeing a significant increase in cyber breaches, a report by Thales has found.

The study by the French tech giant claimed that 37 per cent of Australian businesses experienced a data breach in their cloud environment last year.

In addition, businesses are dramatically increasingly moving sensitive data to the cloud with two-thirds saying more than 40 per cent of data stored in the cloud is sensitive, up 18 per cent from last year.

Yet, the company, which specialises in encryption technology, said on average only 45 per cent of sensitive data is encrypted globally.

Almost half ranked cloud-hosted applications – including infrastructure or platform-as-a-service – and data as the two leading targets for hackers, followed by cloud databases at 39 per cent.

“Australia is home to a dynamic multi-cloud landscape,” Brian Grant, regional director of Thales Cloud Security Australia and New Zealand. “As organisations continue their digital transformations, more and more sensitive data will move to the cloud. This data remains the responsibility of the enterprise customer and not the cloud service provider.

“Ultimately, if businesses and their executive leadership team do not take action to embed effective data security in their cloud environment, the consequence can be catastrophic.

“While cloud environments offer many benefits, the reality is that they are complex; it takes only one small oversight to open the door to a skilled attacker. When this occurs, sensitive cloud information can be stolen or compromised, costing organisations hundreds of times more than the investment to secure the cloud data in the first place.”

In terms of security protocols, the research found that 36 per cent of organisations have implemented zero trust controls in their cloud infrastructure and an even smaller percentage, 32 per cent, utilise such controls within their cloud networks.

The adoption of multi-cloud continues to surge globally, with 79 per cent of organisations reporting they used more than one cloud provider.

The use of software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps is also on the rise. In 2021, just 4 per cent of respondents reported their enterprises used over 100 different SaaS applications, while in 2023 this increased to 19 per cent.

Almost two-thirds (64 per cent) expressed that managing data in the cloud is more complex than in on-premises environments – up from 45 per cent compared to the previous year.