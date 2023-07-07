Menu
Indonesian digital identity provider Privy expands to Australia

Indonesian digital identity provider Privy expands to Australia

Becomes the first Indonesian digital technology company to launch operations in Australia.

Nurhuda Syed Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)
Comments
L-R: Zulkifli Hasan (Ministry of Trade (Indonesia)) and Marshall Pribadi (Privy)

L-R: Zulkifli Hasan (Ministry of Trade (Indonesia)) and Marshall Pribadi (Privy)

Credit: Orlando Sydney Photography

Indonesia-based digital identity and trust solution provider Privy has opened a new office in Sydney, Australia.

With the launch, Privy has become the first Indonesian technology company to expand its operations in Australia, marking a significant economic milestone between the two countries, with hopes to promote innovation and collaboration in the region’s digital technology sector.

“Trusted digital identity and certified electronic signatures form the fundamental infrastructure of trade in the digital world,” said Marshall Pribadi, Privy’s CEO.

“We greatly appreciate the attention and support from Indonesia’s minister of trade for Privy. We hope that our expansion to Australia will mark the beginning of Privy's ability to facilitate trade worldwide."

Leveraging proprietary technology, Privy provides digital signature and identity solutions for individual users and organisations with enhanced security measures that it claims to be “accessible and easy to use”.

To date, Privy has onboarded over 40 million users and established partnerships with more than 2000 companies. They aim to safeguard and protect more users against cyber threats with their venture into the Australian market.

During the opening ceremony, Indonesia’s Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan emphasised the significance of Privy’s expansion in strengthening the economic ties between Australia and Indonesia.

Founded in 2016, Privy is a private company based in Jakarta that raised US$48 million in a Series C funding round in November 2022 anchored by private equity firm KKR as lead investor.

KKR joined existing investors MDI Ventures, GGV Capital and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi, as well as new backers Singtel Innov8, in the fundraising.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Digital identity management

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 