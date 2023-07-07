Menu
HP Australia channel chief Chelsea Rossney steps down

Has spent almost 20 years with HP.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Credit: HP

HP Australia’s Chelsea Rossney is stepping down as channel chief, exiting the vendor after almost 20 years.  

Rossney has announced her plans to take some time out from HP and spend more time with her family, having spent almost three decades in the IT industry. 

Writing on LinkedIn, the former director of commercial channel said: “Taking some time out from my HP and channel family after nearly 30 years in the Australian IT [business].  

“Especially grateful for HP and all our partners in the last 20 years where I have been fortunate to have built so many everlasting connections.” 

Rossney first joined HP in 2004 as a channel manager, a role she held for the next seven years. She was later promoted to wholesale business manager and then national manager for SMB small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB) and supplies (PC and print), holding the latter role for almost five years. 

In 2019, Rossney was named as the vendor’s new commercial channel director in Australia, replacing former director commercial channel, alliance and SMB Chris Hewlett. 

During her tenure, Rossney oversaw the launch of HP’s latest partner program Amplify, including its sustainability tenet, Amplify Impact

She spearheaded HP’s into creating hybrid workplace solutions, leveraging the integration of the vendor’s acquired companies of Poly, Teradici and HyperX for Australian partners.  

Speaking to ARN in March during HP’s Amplify Partner Conference, Rossney said: “We’ve gone over the high-level [conversations]. Now it’s time to peel back and look at what suits each partner’s target segments and execution in-country. Are they going to look at meeting rooms, and the services portfolio or is there a security opportunity? A lot of the work is already at play, but we can now reshape the innovation that has been underway at a deeper level.”  

Both Rossney and HP Australia have been contacted for comment. 

Rossney’s replacement has yet to be announced.  


