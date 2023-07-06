Fujitsu’s Silke Barlow tapped to lead Lenovo A/NZ

Menu
Follows promotion of Matt Codrington to APAC lead.

Silke Barlow (Lenovo)

Lenovo has appointed Fujitsu executive Silke Barlow to lead Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) following the promotion of Matt Codrington. 

Based in Sydney, Barlow joins Lenovo for a second stint after spending over 10 years with the business until 2015.  

She will now hold the title of general manager for A/NZ — a role previously held by Codrington who was promoted to Lenovo’s Asia Pacific regional GM in April. 

“I’ve been keenly watching Lenovo go from strength to strength, diversify its portfolio of offerings and become increasingly more relevant to our customers and partners,” Barlow said. 

“As GM, I look forward to working with the team in Australia and across the wider region to capitalise on the unique strengths of each business unit and to amplify our collective success. 

“I believe there is untapped potential in Australia across the different business portfolios, and I’m focused on building upon our partner ecosystem to unlock further growth potential. We’re only as strong as the ecosystem that helps us deliver these outcomes, and I look forward to increasing our partnership with the channel and our customers.” 

Barlow most recently held leadership positions with Fujitsu, with her last role being head of Uvance vertical/industry solutions for Asia Pacific (APAC).

She also previously worked at the likes of oobe, Unisys and IBM Germany. 

Codrington, who has been with the hardware vendor since 2007, said he was excited to have Silke at the helm. 

“Silke’s proven track record in driving continuous transformation and a strong P&L performance sets her up to be an excellent leader for our Australian team,” he said. “Furthermore, her passion for fostering a diverse and inclusive culture makes her an excellent cultural fit for Lenovo and I look forward to the positive impact she’ll drive for our business.” 

Lenovo also promoted Luke Skinner to lead its channel across the region a month ago, replacing the also promoted Sunny Gandhi.


Tags Lenovo

