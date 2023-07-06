DTA seeks to bolster software panel

For entry to one of 26 different subcategory types.

Credit: Supplied

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has opened its arms to new suppliers of commercial off-the-shelf software solutions to its Software Marketplace Panel.



The panel, the Software Marketplace – Whole of Australian Government Software Licensing and Services Panel in full, provides access to a myriad of products and services to the federal government.

In an approach to market (ATM) listed on the federal government’s AusTender website, the DTA said it is reopening entry into category two, commercial-off-the-shelf software, which consists of 26 different subclasses, ranging from financial and accounting software to utility-focused products.

The reopening is only for suppliers to new subcategories; existing suppliers do not need to reapply for subcategories that are already in them. Additionally, if existing suppliers want to update their product catalogues, they can do so at any time by applying to the DTA.

Not included however is software-as-a-service and cloud software, as they are included in the federal government’s cloud marketplace.

Interested partners have until 28 July to apply.

Yesterday, the DTA extended the amount of time for sellers to join its new Digital Marketplace, which is set to launch next year.

In a blog post dated 28 June, the DTA revealed that value, transparency, equity, simplicity and consistency would form the basis of the new platform.