Menu
Logicalis Australia appoints Miranda Walker to enterprise BD manager

Logicalis Australia appoints Miranda Walker to enterprise BD manager

Newly created role supports company’s enterprise sector growth ambitions.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Miranda Walker (Logicalis Australia)

Miranda Walker (Logicalis Australia)

Credit: Miranda Walker

Logicalis Australia has made a new hire in the form of Miranda Walker to boost its enterprise sales division. 

Based in Sydney, Walker will now hold the role of enterprise business development manager and will work with enterprise account executives to identify new business opportunities and build relationships with prospects and existing clients. 

Walker was previously at the start-up Loghic Connect, where she was a senior business development and account manager, spending nine years there.  

“My focus will be on expanding our presence in the enterprise space and strengthening our existing partnerships,” Walker said. “Logicalis' holistic service offering and dedication to modernising operations truly resonate with me. We are at the forefront of innovative technologies, paving the way for companies to thrive in today's digital landscape.” 

Riia Jaakkola, head of enterprise sales at Logicalis Australia, said the company was confident that Walker “will play a pivotal role driving our growth strategy”.  

“Miranda’s passion for innovation and commitment to delivering value-driven solutions aligns perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to achieving great success together,” Jaakkola added. 

Last month, Logicalis made three new leadership appointments within its national services team as part of ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience, and foster opportunities for innovation across the portfolio and the broader organisation. 

In addition, last year, Logicalis streamlined its sales organisational structure in pursuit of an outcomes-focused customer strategy, with Lisa Fortey promoted to national sales manager. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Logicalis Australia

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 