Logicalis Australia appoints Miranda Walker to enterprise BD manager

Miranda Walker (Logicalis Australia) Credit: Miranda Walker

Logicalis Australia has made a new hire in the form of Miranda Walker to boost its enterprise sales division.

Based in Sydney, Walker will now hold the role of enterprise business development manager and will work with enterprise account executives to identify new business opportunities and build relationships with prospects and existing clients.

Walker was previously at the start-up Loghic Connect, where she was a senior business development and account manager, spending nine years there.

“My focus will be on expanding our presence in the enterprise space and strengthening our existing partnerships,” Walker said. “Logicalis' holistic service offering and dedication to modernising operations truly resonate with me. We are at the forefront of innovative technologies, paving the way for companies to thrive in today's digital landscape.”

Riia Jaakkola, head of enterprise sales at Logicalis Australia, said the company was confident that Walker “will play a pivotal role driving our growth strategy”.

“Miranda’s passion for innovation and commitment to delivering value-driven solutions aligns perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to achieving great success together,” Jaakkola added.

Last month, Logicalis made three new leadership appointments within its national services team as part of ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience, and foster opportunities for innovation across the portfolio and the broader organisation.

In addition, last year, Logicalis streamlined its sales organisational structure in pursuit of an outcomes-focused customer strategy, with Lisa Fortey promoted to national sales manager.