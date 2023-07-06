Menu
NEC launches Centre of Excellence in Perth

Will increase NEC's WA presence to more than 100 staff.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Jason Price (NEC A/NZ)

Credit: Jason Price

NEC is to launch a new Australian Centre of Excellence for digital government in Perth. 

The company claimed the city was chosen for its significant resources and the experience it had working with the Western Australian government on a range of projects. 

Focused on digital government, the centre is scheduled to commence operation in mid-August and will increase NEC’s WA presence to more than 100 staff. 

The company added that it has had a strong presence in the state for more than 30 years and said the decision represents its commitment to investing and driving outcomes working with the WA government. 

NEC Australia CEO Jason Price said Perth was the ideal market to establish its Australian Centre of Excellence. 

“I’m really pleased to announce that our Australian Centre of Excellence for digital government will be based right here in Perth,” he said. 

“A key factor in our decision to select Perth was the significant resources and experience we have working alongside the Western Australian government on a range of critical projects, and a shared appetite to improve outcomes and interactions between their citizens and agencies. 

“NEC has been a major services provider to the Western Australian government over many years and has deep knowledge of our customers’ issues and recognition of the maturity of many government agencies in their digital transformation journey."

NEC Australia also revealed the winners of its Unified Communications Channel Partner of the Year 2022-23 Awards earlier this week, with Zero 3 Communications and Datavoice Communications taking out top honours.


Tags NEC

