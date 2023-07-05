Lumify launches certifying training provider

Jon Lang (Lumify) Credit: Lumify

Lumify Group has launched Lumify Learn, a training provider which offers vendor-certified and nationally accredited IT training.



The provider’s courses allow participants to gain vendor-certified qualifications in partnership with Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and CompTIA. Additionally, it also offers courses that provide nationally accredited qualifications. However, ARN understands these courses only be completed by Australian students due to government requirements.

The courses are delivered entirely online and are supported by a team of Australian-based IT experts currently working in the industry.

Also on offer are a series of tailored boot camps, which can be accessed from anywhere in the world, focusing on skills related to cyber security, artificial intelligence and data science.

Coinciding with the launch of Lumify Learn is the group’s Lumify Edge program, which offers dedicated support and career advice for graduates to break into the IT industry. The program also provides tech companies with qualified, industry-ready candidates.

“Just as much as graduates need core foundational skills in the basics of IT, they also need specific vendor-certified competencies in the systems that organisations are using on a daily basis,” said Jon Lang, CEO of Lumify Group.

“Increasingly, we are seeing ICT training providers fail to deliver in both of these areas, resulting in graduates with poor employment outcomes and skills shortages that aren’t addressed. Furthermore, the rigid academic structures of traditional TAFE and University courses don’t offer the flexibility that many students need to take the first step into an ICT career.

“We have launched Lumify Learn to fix this problem, and get qualified, competent IT professionals into the market in a timely fashion.”

In December last year, DDLS Group took up the branding of Lumify Group, standardising the name of various businesses within its portfolio.